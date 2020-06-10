#BlackLivesMatter protesters in #seattle have taken city hall. Thousands are moving in. pic.twitter.com/1cTRNRZ5fv

Update to this story. The socialist council member Kshama Sawant let them in last night. Actually, I’m decided I’m all for this, with this condition: Send every radical leftist in the country to Seattle, let all the normal people out and wall it off.

Via Fox News:

Hundreds of protesters, aided by a sympathetic City Council member, stormed Seattle’s City Hall Tuesday night to demand the mayor’s resignation, just days after seizing a six-block downtown zone that includes a shuttered police precinct.

Demonstraters remained peaceful, without reports of violence or injuries, but are pushing Mayor Jenny Durkan to step down if she refuses to defund the city’s police department.

The protesters continued to camp out in a self-declared “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone” (CHAZ)– a region spanning six blocks and encompassing the precinct– which has effectively been abandoned by law enforcement after the Seattle Police Department closed the East Precinct on Monday.

