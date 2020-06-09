So dumb, so Stalin-esque.

Via Hollywood Reporter:

The move follows the ViacomCBS cable network’s decision to pull episodes of the show in the wake of protests against police brutality.

Paramount Network has pulled the plug on Cops for good.

The ViacomCBS-owned cabler had removed the long-running show from its schedule in the wake of nationwide protests following the police-involved death of George Floyd on May 25. Now, the network says it’s dropping the show altogether.

“Cops is not on the Paramount Network and we don’t have any current or future plans for it to return,” a network spokesperson said.

Paramount Network’s forerunner, Spike TV, picked up Cops in 2013 after it ended a 25-season run on Fox. The series continued following the 2018 rebranding of the channel as Paramount Network, which also had syndication rights to many past seasons.

