This is what happens when you abandon all authority to police your city. Seizing six city blocks and booting people out.

Via Twitchy:

We’ve seen Antifa set up barricades before — they like to block the streets and chase down people who don’t respect their authority as traffic cops — but Andy Ngo is reporting that Antifa in Seattle has created its own “autonomous zone” and is asking for volunteers to provide armed guard.

