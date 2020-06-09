Good morning to the Seattle Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone! 🌞☕️✊ pic.twitter.com/6UTD8FSv1y — ❤️Black Rose/Rosa Negra🖤 (@BRRN_Fed) June 9, 2020

This is what happens when you abandon all authority to police your city. Seizing six city blocks and booting people out.

Via Twitchy:

We’ve seen Antifa set up barricades before — they like to block the streets and chase down people who don’t respect their authority as traffic cops — but Andy Ngo is reporting that Antifa in Seattle has created its own “autonomous zone” and is asking for volunteers to provide armed guard. Keep reading…