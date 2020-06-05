Via Newsbusters:

…In his original column posted on Friday under the title “I Don’t Need ‘Love’ Texts From My White Friends,” writer Chad Sanders grumbled: “So please, stop sending #love. Stop sending positive vibes. Stop sending your thoughts.”

Sanders then listed “three suggestions on more immediately impactful things to offer instead:” The first item was money, which should be used to “pay legal fees for black people who are unjustly arrested, imprisoned or killed or to black politicians running for office.” Second was texts, which would go to “your relatives and loved ones, telling them you will not be visiting them or answering phone calls until they take significant action in supporting black lives either through protest or financial contributions.”

The final suggestion was for protection, which should go to “fellow black protesters who are at greater risk of harm during demonstrations.” “Yes, these actions may seem grave,” Sanders noted. “But you insist that you love me, and love requires sacrifice.” “If you’re feeling the need to check on me as your black friend, don’t,” he continued. “I’ll let you know what I need. If you don’t get a message from me, that’s a message.”

