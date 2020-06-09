LOL!

HOSTIN: “Well, I don’t — I think he’s not only owed an apology, Whoopi. I think he’s owed his job. I think he’s owed back pay. And I think he deserves a Nobel Peace Prize. I think what’s fascinating about it is when you listen to Roger Goodell’s mea culpa he mentions everything. He says we were wrong. We should have listened. Athletes in the league are now allowed to take a knee. We support peaceful protests. He mentions every single thing except the very name of the man who started the protest, you know who’s started this this peaceful protest. Taking the knee has become the symbol of these protests. We see it just all over our country. We see it actually internationally now. And I think it’s shameful that people were allowed to co-opt that movement and make it about the flag and make it something that it was never about.”