Via CNBC:

One result of the coronavirus pandemic could be as many as 25,000 store closures announced by retailers this year, as the crisis takes a toll on many businesses, and already has pushed some over the brink and into bankruptcy.

U.S. retailers could announce between 20,000 and 25,000 closures in 2020, according to a tracking by Coresight Research, with 55% to 60% of those situated in America’s malls. That would also mark a new record — which was previously the more than 9,300 locations in 2019.

Coresight was earlier this year forecasting there could be more than 15,000 store closures announced by retailers in 2020.

A glut of vacant storefronts will leave landlords scrambling to fill those spaces or find new uses for their real estate. There are not many retailers still growing via bricks and mortar today. And if they are, many are looking to downsize to smaller shops.

In recent weeks, bankruptcy filings in retail have begun to mount. Coresight said it expects more liquidations, ticking up the closure tally. Department store chains Neiman Marcus, Stage Stores and J.C. Penney have filed for bankruptcy protection. So have the home goods chain Tuesday Morning and the apparel maker J.Crew. Some of these retailers will close some stores and begin operating again, but Stage Stores has warned it may need to shutter all of its stores if it doesn’t find a buyer.

