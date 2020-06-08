Via The Hill:

The S&P 500 on Monday erased its losses for the year, surpassing its closing level for 2019 as investors bet on a robust economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

The S&P 500 closed up 38.5 points, or 1.2 percent, at 3,232. That was 17 points higher than its close on New Year’s Eve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 461 points, or 1.7 percent, closing at 27,572. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq advanced as well, adding 110.7 points, or 1.1 percent, to approach 10,000 for the first time. Last week, the technology-heavy index notched a record high, erasing all its pandemic losses.

