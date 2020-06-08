Minneapolis City Council President Lisa Bender on the intent to defund and dismantle the city’s police department: “[We] have looked up ways we can shift the response away from our armed police officers… the groundwork is laid already” https://t.co/wpF6KVqkBv pic.twitter.com/RdYbkqEdhL

Nutter.

Via Fox News:

Minneapolis City Council President Lisa Bender dodged a question Monday morning on what people facing danger from criminals would do if her efforts to “dismantle” the city’s police department actually succeed.

Bender has been among the most vocal politicians behind the movement to dismantle the city’s police force in the wake of the May 25 death of George Floyd in the custody of the Minneapolis Police Department. Last week she said “[w]e are going to dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department and replace it with a transformative new model of public safety” and over the weekend she joined a veto-proof majority of the council committing to “dismantle” the law enforcement institution.

But on Monday, she struggled to answer a question from CNN’s Alisyn Camerota on what would happen if a person needed help because someone had broken into their home.

