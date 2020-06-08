Via MSN:

Crime Stoppers Tampa Bay shared photos of people using a bat to break into a Cricket Wireless located at 2920 Busch Boulevard. Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay also shared photos of the people accused of going into a CVS at 2911 E. Fowler Avenue, breaking things inside and stealing from the store.

Anyone who has a tip needs to give the photo number, the person’s clothing description and who they are. Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a $3,000 reward for information that leads to the identification and arrests of the people in these cases.

Crime Stoppers can be reached at 1-800-873-8477, people can report anonymously online at www.crimestopperstb.com, or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile application.

