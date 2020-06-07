Via Daily Wire:

That’s all, folks. The upcoming “Looney Tunes” reboot on HBO Max will be implementing a progressive update: stripping the characters Elmer Fudd and Yosemite Sam of their guns.

“Warner Bros is stripping Elmer Fudd of his rifle in a new Looney Tunes cartoon series on HBO Max, handicapping the grumpy hunter as he continues his decades-long pursuit of the wise-cracking Bugs Bunny,” reports New York Post. “The change in the latest incarnation of the iconic animated series is a response to the gun violence in the US.”

The original “Looney Tunes” cartoon regularly featured Elmer Fudd hunting Bugs Bunny with a rifle only to be outsmarted by his bag of tricks every time. Beyond Elmer Fudd, the show contained plenty of cartoon violence, from Wile E. Coyote’s skirmishes with the Road Runner to Speedy Gonzales escaping the clutches of Sylvester the

Cat.

