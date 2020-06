Via Fox:

LA MESA, Calif. — Police arrested a man suspected of looting a sports store in La Mesa over the weekend.

Play It Again Sports on University Avenue was one of many businesses looted during a riot in the city Saturday night.

After a photo appearing to show Rey Estrada-Silva, 25, looting, investigators received several tips. Police arrested Estrada-Silva Monday morning. He was booked into San Diego County Jail on two charges: burglary during an emergency and rioting.

