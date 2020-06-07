Insanity.

Via Pix 11:

NEW YORK CITY — Mayor Bill de Blasio announced plans Sunday to shift funding from the NYPD to support youth and social services instead.

The mayor said the details would be worked out through the city budget process over the next three weeks.

“We are committed to shifting resources,” de Blasio said. “The investments in our youth are foundational.”

The mayor added that the defunding of the NYPD will be done in a way that does not compromise the safety of New Yorkers.

Defunding the NYPD and redirecting those resources to youth and community programs has been one of the demands of protesters.

