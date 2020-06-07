Our hearts are heavy. You will never be forgotten Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller. pic.twitter.com/3c3SptX45R

Via Fox News:

A call about a suspicious van led to an ambush Saturday that resulted in the death of a Northern California sheriff’s deputy and injuries to two other law enforcement officers, according to reports.

Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller, 38, was fatally shot during the confrontation in Ben Lomond, an unincorporated area, Santa Cruz County Sheriff Jim Hart said.

A second deputy was injured, and a third officer from the California Highway Patrol was shot in a hand, the sheriff said.

Gutzwiller was a married father of one child with a second child on the way, Hart told FOX 2 of the San Francisco Bay Area.

“Words cannot express the pain we feel for Damon and his family,” Hart told the station. “Today, we lost a hero.”

