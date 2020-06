All this is red pilling a lot of people.

Via Daily Caller:

Civil rights attorney Leo Terrell said that the Democratic Party has been “hijacked by the extremists” as their presumptive nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, “talks one game and does another.”

Appearing with conservative radio host Larry Elder on Friday night’s edition of Fox News’ “Hannity,” Terrell began by reacting to Biden’s comment this week about only 10% to 15% of Americans being “not very good people.”

Keep reading…