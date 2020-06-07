Depends on whether they have leftist/Soros backed DAs like Kim Gardner and Kim Foxx. If most are charged with disorderly persons offenses, most will be dismissed, that’s generally what happens. Many know that.

Via Daily Caller:

Footage of violent riots and rampant looting is coming out of nearly every major city in the U.S., but states vary wildly in their efforts to prosecute those responsible for the unrest.

While local police have had no issues arresting those engaging in violence, some jurisdictions have declined to prosecute them. Others, however, such as Texas and Missouri, are taking a far more strict approach and partnering with the federal government to press charges.

Arguably the most relaxed reaction to rioters came out of St. Louis, Missouri, where local prosecutor Kim Gardner refused to charge nearly 40 people arrested for rioting.

