MAN WHO STABBED NYPD OFFICER WAS PRACTICING MUSLIM: The man suspected of stabbing an NYPD officer has been identified as Dzenan Camovic (20), a practicing Muslim from Bosnia. The FBI and NYPD are investigating him for possible terror-ties. pic.twitter.com/zJQwjyaor1

Via NY Post:

The man accused of shooting two cops and stabbing a third in Brooklyn this week screamed “Allahu akbar!” three times during the unprovoked attack, police said Saturday.

Authorities have so far been unable to tie the man, Dzenan Camovic, to any organized terror group, but there are indications that his alleged tactics and ambush were similar to anti-police attacks in Paris and elsewhere, according to John Miller, the NYPD’s deputy commissioner of counter terrorism.

“All the hallmarks that would be out of the terrorist playbook,” Miller said at a briefing from NYPD headquarters in lower Manhattan

Camovic, 20, opened a Twitter account this month, and liked 24 tweets from those writing about George Floyd protests, looting in Soho and anti-cop propaganda, police said.

Camovic, who lives with his family in Sheepshead Bay, allegedly ran up to an officer and stabbed him in the neck just before midnight Wednesday night on Flatbush Avenue near Church Avenue, police have said.

