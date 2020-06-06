Via Daily Caller:

An 82-year-old Trump supporter who was allegedly assaulted for holding a sign supporting President Donald Trump got a surprise call from the president’s son Friday during the Howie Carr Show on WBSM.

Charlie Chase was holding a Trump sign Tuesday in Fall River, Massachusetts when 27-year-old Aidan Courtright allegedly stopped his car, got out and walked toward Chase while screaming “Give me the (expletive) sign!” Providence Journal reported. Police said he then took the sign, ripped it in half and threw it down before assaulting Chase.

