Awful.
An 82 year old wearing a Trump hat was attacked by a leftwing nut job in Massachusetts. All political violence is wrong, but what kind of person commits violence against an elderly man?
If anyone has contact info for the victim please send my way.pic.twitter.com/NuOjnxbxhW
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 5, 2020
Via Daily Caller:
An 82-year-old Trump supporter who was allegedly assaulted for holding a sign supporting President Donald Trump got a surprise call from the president’s son Friday during the Howie Carr Show on WBSM.
Charlie Chase was holding a Trump sign Tuesday in Fall River, Massachusetts when 27-year-old Aidan Courtright allegedly stopped his car, got out and walked toward Chase while screaming “Give me the (expletive) sign!” Providence Journal reported. Police said he then took the sign, ripped it in half and threw it down before assaulting Chase.