Protest for BLM good, protest against Democratic governor lockdowns bad, and the virus gives BLM protesters a pass, right?

Fox News host Tucker Carlson called out health care professionals who signed a letter saying one kind of demonstration should not violate coronavirus social distancing policies while other kinds should.

During the Friday night “Tucker Carlson Tonight” segment, Carlson explained how, just a few weeks ago, Americans were told the ongoing “medical emergency” was “more important than your rights.”

But now, more than 1,200 health professionals reportedly signed a letter claiming that ongoing protests and riots sparked by the death of George Floyd should be allowed to continue, and should not be “confused with a permissive stance on all gatherings, particularly protests against stay-home orders.”

“Those actions not only oppose public health interventions, but are also rooted in white nationalism and run contrary to respect for Black lives,” the letter continued.

