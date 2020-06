Via Daily Caller:

A widely read study claiming the use of the antimalarial hydroxychloroquine to treat coronavirus leads to an increased risk of death has been retracted, the study’s publisher said Thursday.

The Lancet, the medical journal that published the original study in late May, said in a statement that they “can no longer vouch for the veracity of the primary data sources,” and “due to this unfortunate development, the authors request that the paper be retracted.”

