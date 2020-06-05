Obvious white supremacists.

Via WSB-TV:

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Three protesters are in jail Thursday after being arrested for trying to set police cars on fire with Molotov cocktails.

They were denied bond in court Friday.

Police say the vandals tracked those officers down at their homes and tried to torch their cars. Both fires were put out quickly, leaving minor damage to the vehicles.

Ebuka Chike-Morah, 21, Alvin Joseph, 21, and Lakaila Mack, 20, all face multiple charges.

Police said someone called 911 to report a Gwinnett County Police Department car on fire in Duluth some time between 10 p.m. and midnight. The fire was extinguished by the time police arrived.

