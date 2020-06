Maybe Lisa Page can report on getting a subpoena in her new job on MSDNC.

Republican-led Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee authorizes @SenRonJohnson to issue subpoenas FBI Crossfire Hurricane, State Dept contact author “Steele Dossier” and unmasking by former government officials. +30 names READ @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/34g4q8hz6w — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) June 5, 2020