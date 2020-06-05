Busted.

Via Fox News:

The Washington Post was blasted on social media after it jumped the gun with an inaccurate tweet Friday claiming the May U.S. unemployment rate was close to 20 percent, moments after the actual report indicated the rate unexpectedly had dropped to 13.3 percent.

“Grim milestone to be reached as May unemployment rate nears 20 percent,” the Post wrote in a now-deleted tweet to accompany a now-edited story with the same inaccurate headline.

May’s 13.3 is significantly down from a record high in April, indicating the nation’s economy is recovering faster than expected from the coronavirus lockdown – but it appears that Jeff Bezos’ Post had assumed the worst.

