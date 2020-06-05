This is the Democrats, folks. Disgraceful.

Via Salt Lake Tribune:

Utah National Guard soldiers and other forces from states deployed to the nation’s capital were forced out of their hotels on Friday morning in what Sen. Mike Lee called an eviction by an “ungrateful mayor.”

The mayor of the District of Columbia, Muriel Bowser, said this week that she wanted National Guard troops out of the district, which has seen days of protests — some of which have been violent — over racial injustice and the death of black Americans at police hands.

Keep reading…

Tweet
Share
0 Shares