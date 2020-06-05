Predictions had been much higher unemployment numbers, now it’s down to 13 percent.

Via Fox News:

President Trump declared Friday that jobs are coming back on the heels of a surprise labor report that may indicate the start of an economic recovery amid historic job losses, as he also upped his demands on states to lift lingering coronavirus-related lockdowns.

“We’re bringing our jobs back,” Trump said during upbeat remarks to members of the media in the Rose Garden. “We’re gonna be back there. I think we’re actually going to be back there higher next year than ever before.”

He added, in reference to predictions that the economy could eventually bounce back to where it was before the pandemic: “We’ve been talking about a ‘V.’ This is far better than a ‘V.’ This is a rocketship.”

Trump also signed a bill giving small businesses more flexibility with Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. He said the legislation would “especially help restaurants, hotels and other businesses.” The president also thanked Democrats for cooperating on getting the PPP bill through the House of Representatives.

