Joe Biden says that about "10 to 15 Percent" of Americans are "not very good people." pic.twitter.com/xwd1W6tLrr

The words a president says matter. Like insulting almost 50 million people. Sure sounded like he was suggesting that it was Trump supporters, saying Trump was getting the “worst” in people to come out.

Via Fox News:

Former Vice President Joe Biden claimed Thursday that “10 to 15 percent” of Americans are “just not very good people.”

As first reported by The New York Times, Biden held a virtual town hall on Thursday evening with black supporters where he knocked President Trump’s divisiveness and weak leadership.

“The words a president says matter, so when a president stands up and divides people all the time, you’re gonna the worst of us to come out,” Biden told actor Don Cheadle, who was moderating the virtual town hall.

“Do we really think this is as good as we can be as a nation? I don’t think the vast majority of people think that,” Biden continued. “There are probably anywhere from 10 to 15 percent of the people out there who are just not very good people, but that’s not who we are. The vast majority of the people are decent. We have to appeal to that and we have to unite people — bring them together. Bring them together.”

It is unclear who exactly he was referring to within the “10 to 15 percent” of people and whether or not he believes they support President Trump.

