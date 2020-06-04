This was the same place that tried to light an occupied building with a child in it and blocked the firetrucks from getting through. Fortunately, police forced their way through for the firefighters to save the people.

Via Daily Caller:

A federal courthouse in Richmond, Virginia, was vandalized with a mark indicating it had been designated as a “target for potential vandalism/arson” by antifa, according to an FBI Situational Information Report issued Tuesday obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

On Tuesday, “FBI Norfolk received information indicating the Richmond Federal Courthouse exterior walls were spray painted with a thick black line around the entire exterior,” the report states, adding that the black line “has been used by anarchist/ANTIFA as a marker to designate a target for potential vandalism/arson.”

Keep reading…