Not the sharpest tool in the drawer. But good job there, Mazie!

Via Townhall:

If there is one senator who is bound to say something stupid, it’s Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI). She’s from deep-blue Hawaii, so she could peddle lies and outright nonsense and not risk losing re-election. And then, there are these moments, where she obviously was confident that former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein was going to drop some bombshell about Trump possibly being guilty of obstruction of justice during the investigations into Russian collusion. Well, that didn’t happen.

Rosenstein did say that there were no secret recording of Trump, there was no wire, and that he was no part of a conspiracy to boot Trump, noting that the president cannot be removed under the 25th Amendment. Fine—he’s a little spotty on whether or not he read the FISA warrants on Carter Page, but that’s a separate matter. Liberal lawyer Jonathan Turley, who is also a law professor at George Washington University, noted, she pretty much made a solid defense…of the Trump administration. One of the best parts was when Hirono thought that 1,000 former DOJ lawyers saying otherwise meant something. Nope. As Rosenstein slapped her down, he noted that the DOJ has legions of lawyers, current and former:

