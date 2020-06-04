Members of bomb team found mortars in bushes downtown, @ChiefDugan says the bricks & debris in trash can were all hidden by protestors across downtown @CityofTampa to throw at police officers + vehicles @TB_Times pic.twitter.com/QRxNWU0rHc

Seems like more money and even more organization than normally.

Via Fox News:

Federal law enforcement officials are probing whether “criminal actors” are coordinating violent activities during protests and are looking into reports that “rocks and bricks” have been dropped off to throw at police and other law enforcement as cities across the country grapple with the uptick in violence, a senior Justice Department official said.

“You see the hallmarks… We’re trying to see if there’s a coordinated command and control, you see those bread crumbs and that’s what we’re trying to verify,” the DOJ official said.

Another DOJ official said the feds have seen signs of “very organized” coordination from “professional” agitators, some linked to Antifa.

There have been more than 100 arrests in Washington as a result of the protests and riots related to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, according to federal officials. Around 20 of those people were not charged. Meanwhile, 70 to 75 people have been charged with crimes such as assault, breaking and entering, destruction of property and other violations.

