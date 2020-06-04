Via NY Post:

Two police officers were shot and a third was stabbed in a confrontation with a suspect in Brooklyn late Wednesday, police and sources said.

The melee unfolded when a suspect approached a cop on Church Avenue near Flatbush Avenue at about 11:45 p.m. and stabbed him in the neck, a police source said.

Several cops responded and one pulled his firearm, the sources said.

The officer and the suspect struggled for the weapon, which went off, striking one officer in the hand and another in the arm.

A sergeant responded and fired on the suspect, who was struck.

The police officers were rushed to Kings County Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Keep reading…