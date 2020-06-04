These are the folks now in charge of applying our laws to the rioters.

Massachusetts attorney general Maura Healey (D.) on Tuesday refused to denounce the violent riots occurring nationwide, likening them to the purifying effects of a forest fire.

“Yes, America is burning, but that’s how forests grow,” Healey said in a speech delivered to the Boston Chamber of Commerce.

Healey, who is also the co-chair of the Democratic Attorneys General Association, repeated her remarks in a tweet later the same day, adding that Americans need to “seize the opportunity” to rid the country of “institutionalized racism,” which she blamed for the violence.

