New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and the commissioner and chiefs of the New York Police Department are holding officers back from controlling the looting and rioting taking place throughout the city, according to the boss of one of the city’s top police unions.

Mullins said that “NYPD is losing the city of New York and we have no leadership in the city of New York right now.”

Looters are setting fire to vehicles and throwing bricks and rocks at police officers while the public “is in fear for their own lives,” he added.

“I’m receiving videos, photographs, license plates of looters from citizens of the city of New York while cops are being pelted,” he said.

