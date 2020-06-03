"Black lives matter and their human rights should be guaranteed," said #China 's FM spokesperson on Monday, urging U.S. to eliminate racial discrimination, protect minorities https://t.co/PEqmdpw2y2 pic.twitter.com/XW6FKjbM9I

Don’t discount the possibility of the involvement of these guys.

Via Washington Times:

A Chinese state newspaper called the riots in dozens of U.S. cities “retribution” for Washington’s support of pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong, punctuating rising tensions Sunday between Beijing and President Trump.

Mr. Trump has stepped up to the fight and announced that the U.S. is terminating its relationship with the World Health Organization over its handling of China’s role in the coronavirus crisis. He also imposed fresh sanctions on Beijing and Hong Kong officials for their security crackdown on the financial hub.

The president disclosed over the weekend that he is working to add India, South Korea, Russia and Australia to the Group of Seven nations’ annual summit. Aides said the move is partly aimed at confronting China’s rising influence.

