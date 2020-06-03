So last night BLM crossed into a Dominican neighborhood in the Bronx called Dyckman. The Dominican residents there were not happy and formed small bands of roaming men that literally chased them out of the neighborhood. Some even stood with the police.

And of course the reaction from BLM is hilarious. Ranging from people saying Dominicans are all brain washed to think they aren’t black to stupider things like “the police promised not to arrest them this week”.

the wildest part is we rode for the Bronx and Dominicans when Junior died. Dyckman going out bad. https://t.co/D5WNGl9vYm — W.E.B. DaBoi (@theKZAnyc) June 3, 2020