NEW: statement from @usparkpolicepio – “No tear gas was used by USPP officers or other assisting law enforcement partners to close the area at Lafayette Park. “ pic.twitter.com/eZOD40MW0r

So media ran with fake news on this and spread it everywhere.

Via Daily Caller:

The United States Park Police (USPP) say neither they nor assisting law enforcement groups deployed tear gas to clear Lafayette Park of protesters ahead of President Donald Trump’s dramatic walk from the White house to St. John’s church Monday.

Trump came under fire for the walk after journalists alleged the police had used tear gas to clear peaceful protesters out of the way. The USPP now says that no tear gas was used and that the only irrtitants they used to disperse the crowd were smoke canisters and pepper balls.

