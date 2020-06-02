#BREAKING NEWS: Pittsburgh Police say 20 year old Brian Bartels is the man who incited riots in downtown #Pittsburgh yesterday. This is video taken of him destroying a police cruiser. An arrest warrant has been issued. https://t.co/AFYsrV2vsD

#BREAKING NEWS: Pittsburgh Police have just arrested 20 year old Brian Bartels, the man they say incited a riot during peaceful #GeorgeFloyd protests in #Pittsburgh on Saturday. https://t.co/MJAQF3Ic60 pic.twitter.com/4K77GOayv4

Antifa symbol on his mask.

Via Daily Caller:

Brian Jordan Bartels, a 20-year-old man who Pittsburgh police said is suspected of inciting violence during a protest, was escorted by his parents as he turned himself in Monday.

Local law enforcement were investigating the destruction of a police SUV when they received an anonymous tip from a co-worker at Amazon who recognized Bartels at the scene of the crime, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported. The vehicle was set on fire after being tagged with spray paint Saturday, although police officers eventually arrived on horseback to disperse the rioters.

