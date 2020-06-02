History will remember the night the president cowered in the dark as his country burned for justice. pic.twitter.com/eQhmhflMYl
— Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (@RepDMP) June 1, 2020
Taken under Obama plus manipulated to look worse, so yes, perfect symbolism about Democrats.
Via Twitchy:
There’s a “Trump’s afraid” narrative going around on the Left, and Democrat Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell has done her best to try and reinforce that perception.
Hillary Clinton appears to have used the same photograph in her “compare/contrast” tweet of Obama vs. Trump: