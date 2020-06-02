History will remember the night the president cowered in the dark as his country burned for justice. pic.twitter.com/eQhmhflMYl

Taken under Obama plus manipulated to look worse, so yes, perfect symbolism about Democrats.

Via Twitchy:

There’s a “Trump’s afraid” narrative going around on the Left, and Democrat Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell has done her best to try and reinforce that perception.

Hillary Clinton appears to have used the same photograph in her “compare/contrast” tweet of Obama vs. Trump:

Keep reading…