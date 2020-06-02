Raise your hand if you had “Mark Zuckerberg defends Trump on Facebook” on your Bingo card for 2020.

Via The Guardian:

Civil rights leaders have criticised Mark Zuckerberg’s decision to take no action against a Facebook post from Donald Trump appearing to threaten to start shooting “looters”, after a Monday night meeting with the company’s executives ended in acrimony.

“We are disappointed and stunned by Mark’s incomprehensible explanations for allowing the Trump posts to remain up,” Vanita Gupta, Sherrilyn Ifill and Rashad Robison said in a statement. “He did not demonstrate understanding of historic or modern-day voter suppression and he refuses to acknowledge how Facebook is facilitating Trump’s call for violence against protesters.

“Mark is setting a very dangerous precedent for other voices who would say similar harmful things on Facebook.”

