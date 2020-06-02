Via Reuters:

The anniversary of the crackdown on the student-led democracy protests has a special poignancy this year, coming a week after Beijing gave the green light to move ahead with national security legislation for Hong Kong, which critics fear will crush freedoms in the former British colony.

“I can’t be silent. If people tell me to keep silent, I won’t,” said office worker Daisy Lam, 52, who has attended nearly every vigil since June 4, 1989, with her children.

Former Hong Kong student leader Chan Ching-wah, 56, was in Beijing on June 4, 1989, and recalled the kindness of a customs officer who let him to take a bag full of photos and video of the military crackdown when he left Beijing.

“I feel like I had never left because the danger that Hong Kong is facing, the repression it’s going to face is no small thing,” Chan told Reuters as he held a photo of himself in Tiananmen Square.

Keep reading…