Wow.

Via NY Post:

An NYPD officer was struck by a hit-and-run driver in the Bronx early Tuesday, law enforcement sources said.

The officer was mowed down at the intersection of East 170th Street and Walton Avenue in Mt. Eden by the driver of a dark sedan, according to dramatic footage of the incident.

The officer was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he was expected to survive, sources said.

The recording of the hit-and-run, which was posted to Twitter, shows the cop get launched into the air and hit another vehicle after being struck.

“That’s a f—ing cop,” a woman recording the footage says after impact. “Oh s–t!”

The officer lands in the middle of the intersection and several other people, presumably officers, rush over.

Keep reading…