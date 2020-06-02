Imagine seeing this guy coming at you? They were wise to just give it up.

Via Daily Caller:

UFC star Jon Jones had zero tolerance for Sunday night rioters in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Jones posted an Instagram video early Monday morning of him stopping people with spray paint cans vandalizing the city. Riots and protests have spread across America in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death.

“Why the f**k are you punk ass teenagers destroying our cities!?? As a young black man trust me I’m frustrated as well but this is not the way, we are starting to make a bad situation worse,” Jones wrote on the Instagram video. You can watch the whole thing below.

