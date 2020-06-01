Car full of white people gets caught handing bricks to group of young black men to throw.
Peaceful black protesters:
White. Liberals. Are. Not. Your. Friends.pic.twitter.com/ecP7hYBwpG
— Rob Smith 🇺🇸 (@robsmithonline) June 1, 2020
Via Daily Caller:
Kansas City police officers found bricks and rocks staged near protest sites around the city, stoking concerns that individuals or groups had pre-planned looting and destruction that hit the city over the weekend, the department said Sunday.
“We have learned of & discovered stashes of bricks and rocks in & around the Plaza and Westport to be used during a riot,” the department said in a tweet on Sunday.
As in most major cities across the United States, protesters gathered in Kansas City over the weekend over the police-involved death of George Floyd. The 46-year-old black man died May 25 after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly 10 minutes during an arrest involving a non-violent incident, video showed.
Via Fox 45:
BALTIMORE (WBFF)– According to sources mounds of bricks and bottles have been found in Downtown Baltimore.
Baltimore Police confirmed they are working with law enforcement partners to sweep the area.
There are several demonstrations planned for Monday evening. Sources FOX45, officers are being briefed on the situation during roll call.