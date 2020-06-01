President Donald J. Trump ain’t taking anymore shit and he ain’t scared of any shit. He walks right out the door of the White House, strolls through riot torn Lafayette Square, & heads to burned St. John’s Church. This man is the real deal, no doubt. pic.twitter.com/PYa95rBCbr — 🇺🇸AnthemRespect🇺🇸 (@AnthemRespect) June 1, 2020

Media reported some story about him being in a bunker, so just to prove that wrong and to lend support to the “presidents church across the street” he walked there in the open, after all the craziness from last night.

Via Daily Caller:

President Donald Trump walked out of the front of the White House and across the street Monday to St. John’s Church, which was set on fire by protesters Sunday night. The move came just minutes after Trump gave a speech in the Rose Garden of the White House about the riots taking place across the country and about George Floyd’s death, who died while in police custody after an officer put his knee into the back of his neck for over five minutes while he was handcuffed and on the ground. Keep reading…