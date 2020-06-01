The defense case against the two attorneys accused of throwing the Molotov cocktail just got even worse with an allegation that they were trying to distribute the bottles to others. https://t.co/sGKnrnIpD9 pic.twitter.com/clGN0bPaeI

Break these guys down and you’ll likely find a lot of connections.

Via NY Post:

The two attorneys busted for throwing a Molotov cocktail through a police car window during protests in Brooklyn early Saturday were trying to pass out the incendiary devices to demonstrators in the crowd, federal authorities said Monday.

Brooklyn community board member Colinford Mattis, 32, and his alleged accomplice, 31-year-old Urooj Rahman, were driving around in a tan minivan near a clash between police and demonstrators at the 88th Precinct stationhouse in Fort Greene, federal prosecutors for the Eastern District of New York said in a detention memo Monday.

A bystander snapped a photo of the pair in the car while they were allegedly trying to pass out the homemade explosive devices, according to the memo.

