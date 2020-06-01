Lib meltdown in 3… 2… 1…

President Trump on Monday lashed out at governors for their response to the violence roiling the country, calling protesters “terrorists” calling for “retribution” and warning the governors they would look like “jerks” if they did not send them to “jail for long periods of time.”

Mr. Trump told the governors “you have to dominate,” and said if they failed to take a strong hand, the protesters were “going to run over you, you’re going to look like a bunch of jerks.” In blunt remarks rarely heard from an American president, he prodded the chief executives not to be “too careful.”

“Someone throwing a rock is like shooting a gun,” Mr. Trump told them. “You have to do retribution.”