New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio confirms reports that his daughter, Chiara de Blasio, was arrested at a protest: "I'm proud of her that she cares so much, and she was willing to go out there and do something about it." https://t.co/YbloXtjoxj pic.twitter.com/bBCBLjn1q5

The NYPD really hate him, so I’m sure they had no problem with that. De Blasio is proud of her breaking the law.

Via NY Post:

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s daughter was arrested at a Manhattan protest on Saturday night, law enforcement sources told The Post on Sunday.

Chiara de Blasio, 25, was taken into custody around 10:30 p.m. after cops declared an unlawful assembly at 12th Street and Broadway in Lower Manhattan, the sources said.

She had allegedly been blocking traffic on Broadway and was arrested after refusing to move, the source said.

