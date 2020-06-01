Rioters in Richmond VA set fire to a building — with a child in it — and tried to stop firefighters from getting to the home. Fighting back tears, Richmond Police Chief Will Smith had a powerful message. pic.twitter.com/H54r1gbies

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) – Richmond Police Chief Will Smith got emotional during a press conference after the second night of protests in the city.

Chief Smith says last night protesters set fire to a few buildings, including a multi-family residence that was occupied by a child in the 300 block of West Broad Street.

As fire crews were arriving, Smith says protesters blocked the engine from reaching the fire.

“When you take a legitimate issue and hijack it for unknown reasons, that is unacceptable to me, it’s unacceptable to the Richmond Police Department, unacceptable to the city of Richmond,” said Smith.

