MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Protests formed across America again Sunday, even as glass and graffiti from the previous night’s unrest were still being cleaned up, with some violence and crime flaring in pockets of largely peaceful demonstrations fueled by the killings of black people at the hands of police.

From Boston to San Francisco, protesters took to the streets once more, and some signs of trouble emerged in cities that have closed streets and imposed curfews after days of turmoil. People robbed stores in broad daylight in Philadelphia and Santa Monica, California, and a semitruck drove into a massive crowd of people that took over a portion of a highway in Minneapolis.

It’s unclear if there were injuries. Protesters crawled on the truck, and police came in force to clear the highway in the city where the turbulence emerged after the death last week of George Floyd — a black man who pleaded that he couldn’t breathe after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee into his neck for several minutes. The protests quickly became national, spreading to dozens of cities large and small.

