JUST IN: The Federal Protective Service officer who died Friday night after suffering from a gunshot wound in Oakland amid protests has been identified as 53-year-old Patrick Underwood – KRON

Via Fox News:

A federal law enforcement officer in California who was shot and killed at the U.S. courthouse in Oakland during a protest for George Floyd that turned violent has been identified as 53-year-old Patrick Underwood, his family confirmed to Fox News.

The shooting occurred on Friday after a vehicle pulled up outside the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building at about 9:45 p.m. and a person opened fire at two contract security officers who worked for Homeland Security’s Federal Protective Service. Underwood was killed while the second officer was wounded and remains in critical condition. His identity has not yet been released.

