Warning: graphic

Another video of the man who was beaten and stoned in Dallas. Still want to pretend he was the aggressor? pic.twitter.com/VS3DuS6YDm

Amazing the guy is still alive. Update to this story.

Via Daily Mail:

Rioters last night hurled rocks at a business owner who was allegedly trying to defend his store with a sword before he was brutally beaten unconscious in Dallas.

The victim was stable, police said, after the man was seen slumped over in the street with blood pouring from gashes on his head in the Victory Park area of the city.

Footage shows the alleged store owner wielding a long blade and rushing towards a few rioters. Within seconds, a furious mob descends on the man, hurling rocks at him, kicking him in the head and beating his face with skateboards and fists.

Dallas Police said the man had taken up arms against the rioters to ‘allegedly protect his neighborhood from protesters.’

