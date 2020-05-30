Via KHQ

SEATTLE, Wash. – Gov. Jay Inslee has activated more than 200 Washington National Guard personnel in response to widespread protests in Seattle.

Protesters have been marching across the city for more than 24-hours in response to the death of George Floyd, a black man who died while in the custody of four Minneapolis, Minnesota police officers.

A video showing a police officer pinning Floyd down to the ground with his knee on Floyd’s neck went viral earlier this week sparked the protests. In the video, Floyd could be heard saying, “I can’t breathe.”

Gov. Inslee deployed the National Guard at the request of the city’s mayor, Jenny Durkin, to help deter property damage and manage crowds and traffic during the protests. Guard personnel will be unarmed and work under the direction of the City of Seattle.

Keep reading…